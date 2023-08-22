The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,723,000 after buying an additional 314,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $322.15 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.63.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

