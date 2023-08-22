Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2023

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELFree Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $150.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.45 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.