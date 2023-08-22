Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $150.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.45 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

