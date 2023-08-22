Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $581,559,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,063,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,563,000 after purchasing an additional 194,764 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,810 shares of company stock worth $12,977,820. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

MU stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

