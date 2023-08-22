Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 843.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 270,104 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,362,000 after acquiring an additional 786,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $22,842,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.6 %

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.