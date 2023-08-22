Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $391,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $745.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $781.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $736.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,714 shares of company stock worth $11,204,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.19.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

