Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.08-5.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.72.

MDT opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 247.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

