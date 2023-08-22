Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $397.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.77.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

