Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Progressive
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average of $134.33.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Not Dead Yet: Is Lyft Gaining Ground on Uber?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 3 Dividend Kings with a Royally Good Upside
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 Stocks You’ll Love to Own, But Hate To Encounter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.