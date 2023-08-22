Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average of $134.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.