Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $286.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.78. The company has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

