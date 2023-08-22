Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy
In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Price Performance
Shares of VLO opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.
Valero Energy Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.
