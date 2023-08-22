Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $346,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

