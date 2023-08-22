Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

