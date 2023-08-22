Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $200.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

