Halliburton to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Halliburton to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Halliburton by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after buying an additional 2,182,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,873,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. HSBC cut their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

