The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,540,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $216.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.27. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

