Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Holdings Lifted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

