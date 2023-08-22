Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 131.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after purchasing an additional 425,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,412,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $403.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $429.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.63 and a 200 day moving average of $348.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

