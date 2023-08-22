Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.95.

Humana Stock Up 0.2 %

HUM stock opened at $491.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.31. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.