Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,644 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 243,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 82,943 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $312,881,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

