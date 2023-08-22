Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $264,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.41.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,648,595. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

