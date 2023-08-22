Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 59.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $153.89 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.