Cooper Financial Group Has $385,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $137.73.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

