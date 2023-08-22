Cooper Financial Group Has $343,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $153.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

