Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 226,300 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 549.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

