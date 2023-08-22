Cooper Financial Group Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

GILD opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

