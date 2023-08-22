Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,367 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

FIS opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $99.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

