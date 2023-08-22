Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.