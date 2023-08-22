Summit X LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $434.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

