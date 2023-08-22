Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 770 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,147,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,912,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,350,000 after buying an additional 1,094,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,254,915 shares of company stock worth $296,541,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. TheStreet lowered Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

