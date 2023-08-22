Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

