Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.42. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

