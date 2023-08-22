Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign stock opened at $201.93 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total value of $25,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,872.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total value of $1,122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,916,296.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total transaction of $25,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,872.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,410 shares of company stock worth $8,762,970. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

