Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,174 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $916,957,000 after buying an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $421,378,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,329,000 after buying an additional 125,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,147 shares of company stock worth $1,206,113 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.