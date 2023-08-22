Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

