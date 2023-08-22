Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

