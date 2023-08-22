Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 130,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $215.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.75. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $225.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.08.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

