Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,490 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $17,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 142.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,111,000 after buying an additional 84,630 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,266,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $112.72 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

