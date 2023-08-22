Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,140 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 75,962 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 263,932 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 36.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 168,696 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $618,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

