The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,372 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

