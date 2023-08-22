Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,575,000 after acquiring an additional 114,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

