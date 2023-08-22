Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE NCZ opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.84%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

