Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,061 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 619,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 125,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lyft news, Director Dave Stephenson purchased 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,819,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dave Stephenson acquired 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

