Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $277.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.32 and a 200 day moving average of $262.00. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $297.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

