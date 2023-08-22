Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 545.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $141,754.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $141,754.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $806,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,678 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 154.16 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $100.14.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.