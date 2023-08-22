Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 520 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %

ADBE stock opened at $520.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

