iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average of $114.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

