Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,998 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2,008.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,674,138.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,448. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Twilio Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

