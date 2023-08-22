Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

TDY stock opened at $404.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

