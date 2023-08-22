Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,073 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 350,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 280.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

