Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 86,475 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,475 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $22,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 102.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.